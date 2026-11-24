Hey Sovereign Minds,

Legacy media had a field day with Pierre’s jokes about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau and all I could think was “who cares?” Justin Trudeau deserves every bit of condemnation possible and I’m totally fine with reminding Katy Perry that jaunting around with that man on your arm is NO FLEX.

But the media does what it continues to do in Canada. It only goes after the opposition to “hold them to account” (whatever that means considering they’re not in power…..but never does actual reporting on Mark Carney.

The press gallery is supposed to be a good time I hear. It’s supposed to be a night of comedy and roasts but I didn’t find anything funny about Mark Carney’s arrogant lectures mascaraing as jokes. They weren’t jokes at al in fact, they’re what’s happening in real time.

He joked about paying off the media and mentioned that it was ok to take a doggy bag of food because times were hard. He laughed about his expensive airplane food saying "Now, it looks like you've had—you've had an amazing meal...nothing compared to what we serve you on the plane though...what are those media subsidies really for?"

This isn’t a joke. The liberals paying off the media is real and it’s the reason our country is doing so poorly. Recently Moses Znaimer, who launched MuchMusic and Citytv announced that he would be putting Rebel News on nightly on cable and the turning point for him was the moment that Mark Carney announced that he’d be paying for (and paying off) CBC to the tune of millions.

Why the average Canadian can’t see how wrong this is, I’ll never know.

It’s also not a joke that more Canadians than ever are using food banks and claiming insolvency. 1.3 trillion of dollars of investment fled the country, they doubled the debt and where are all these new deals for Canada?

Quite frankly, Canada is BROKE.

Meanwhile our Prime Minister endlessly spends abroad, travels more than he stays (with very little to show for it) and frivolously spends on luxury items for himself like gourmet plane food tallying close to half a million dollars at this point.

“Prime Minister Mark Carney and his entourage spent $159,800 on airplane food during a single trip while dining on “chicken chasseur,” Chilean sea bass and “death by chocolate,” according to government records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.



Carney continues to rack up expensive airplane food bills despite the government promising to reduce costs and other officials spending far less on in-flight catering.



“Carney spent more money on airplane food during one trip than the average family will spend on groceries in almost a decade,” said Franco Terrazzano of the Tax Payer Federation.

He’s buying electric cars for Senegal, gender just rice in Vietnam (whatever the heck that is) and pitching to spend $500 million in Brazil to protect their rainforests.

Not only can we not afford these luxuries (luxury beliefs that is), it’s a cover-up to make you think he cares about the environment. If he cared about the environment he wouldn’t have been personally caught destroying 9000 hectares of Brazilian Rainforest.

But don’t worry my friends, because…

Brookfield is doing just fine.

I’m going to list all of the recent deals that Brookfield has secured abroad, paired with the timing of Mark Carney’s most recent trips. We’re going to end this off with what deals he’s actually secured for Canada and I don’t doubt you’ll be surprised.