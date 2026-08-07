I sat down with John Rudat this week and honestly this might be one of the most important conversations I’ve had on the show. John is 21 years old. Last August he was on a tram in Dresden, Germany, and he stepped in when two Syrian migrants were beating a woman. One of them came around the side and slashed his face open with a box cutter he had hidden on him. That moment turned him into an accidental activist and eventually took him into documentary filmmaking with News, covering the knife crime crisis across Europe.

I wanted to have him on because we are watching this exact same immigration story try to play out in Canada right now. Europe is a few years ahead of us. Our prime minister wants to emulate the same policies that have already wrecked entire cities across the continent, and most people are too scared to even talk about it because they know they’ll get called names the second they bring it up.

John told me what it was like right after the attack. He said, “I stand up, palms open, right? I wasn’t looking for a fight.” He tried to de escalate. It didn’t matter. What stuck with him the most wasn’t even the injury. It was the fact that not one other person on that tram did anything. He told me, “Nobody did anything. That’s what really bothered me.” People were literally pulling away from him afterward because they didn’t want his blood on their coats.

A few days later, while he was still in the hospital, German officials showed up and asked him to keep quiet about who attacked him. He said they told him, “I should try not to make it a big deal in the press... they’re gonna handle it and give this guy a really hard sentence.” He agreed to stay quiet in that moment. Then he sat with it overnight and changed his mind completely. He never heard from them again after that.

We got into how strange it is that Germans are almost afraid to be patriotic. John said flat out, “It’s considered far right nationalist to have a German flag outside your house.” That one stuck with me because my dad was born in Hamburg and I never really understood how deep that fear runs until this conversation.

He also toured London while filming his documentary and did not hold back. He told me, “London is what Berlin will be like in five years, I think.” And when he described walking those streets he said, “It was not English. It was anything but English.” Entire neighborhoods with zero integration, Sharia courts operating alongside the regular justice system, and no plan in place for any of it before the doors were opened.

Here’s the part that surprised me most. John went into this documentary believing remigration was the answer. Send people back, restore the culture, fix the problem. By the end of filming he came to a very different conclusion. He said, “The whole remigration narrative, nobody has a financial plan for it at all.” He walked me through why deporting hundreds of thousands of people is basically impossible once you factor in the courts, the appeals process, and countries that have zero incentive to take anyone back. His honest take was, “Everybody’s more focused on optics than results.”

So if remigration isn’t realistic, what actually works? John’s answer surprised me too. He’s stepped away from international activism completely and is now focused on local politics in his own town. He put it simply. “Real power is in the boring roles.” Town boards, city councils, school boards. The unglamorous stuff nobody wants to livestream about but where actual decisions get made.

This episode is about courage, consequences, and figuring out how to actually save the West. John paid a real price for speaking up and showing up and came out the other side with a more honest answer than he had expected.

Full episode is up now on The Sovereign Sphere. Go watch it.

Watch Here:

Thanks for supporting this show by subscribing and sharing. It helps a lot.

Til next time Sovereign Minds,

Karla T