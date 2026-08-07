The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Diane's avatar
Diane
1d

Canadians need to pay attention more than ever and stop this, not my problem, it doesn't touch me so not my problem. We all have to stand up and say enough is enough. It is a very sad day when people stand by and let harm come to another person. Shame on all you people that continue to Look the other way.

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Walter Riley's avatar
Walter Riley
19h

Treat them like wild hogs.

Hunt them from the air.

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