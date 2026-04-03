Bill C-9 isn’t about protecting people from hate. It’s about something far more calculated.

I sat down recently with someone whose brain I genuinely trust in a media landscape full of noise.

Elijah Mak — researcher, super sleuth, and the brand strategist and graphic designer behind the logo and visual identity of The Sovereign Sphere Podcast — joined me for one of the most layered political conversations I’ve had on this podcast. If you’ve noticed the sharp, clean look of this brand, that’s Eli’s work. But beyond the design table, he’s one of the most rigorous independent researchers I know. He doesn’t do sensationalism. He follows the thread until it leads somewhere real.

And this thread? It leads somewhere that no one is talking about!

Watch this Episode

First — Why Most Canadians Have No Idea What’s Happening

Before we even got into the legislation, Eli told me about an experiment he ran six months ago in a Montreal food court.

He walked up to over 50 strangers and asked one simple question: Who is the Prime Minister of Canada?

Most of them said Justin Trudeau.

Six months after Trudeau had already resigned.

Let that sit for a moment. We are not dealing with an informed electorate. We are dealing with a population that is largely checked out — watching Real Housewives, scrolling TikTok, trying to figure out what to buy next. The people who are paying attention, who are genuinely alarmed, who are deep in the research? We are a very small subset. And the people who are online screaming about it? They are an even smaller, louder, more extreme subset of that.

The real world is quieter than social media makes it look. But that doesn’t mean nothing is happening. It means what’s happening is going largely unnoticed.

So What Is Bill C-9?

Bill C-9 passed 186 to 140. The Bloc Québécois and the Liberals voted together to make it happen.

On the surface, it’s framed as a hate speech bill — a way to protect religious and minority communities from incitement and vilification. And to be fair, there is a real problem it’s trying to address. There are genuinely dangerous people online who use scripture as a weapon. People who don’t just believe certain groups deserve judgment — they believe they are the agents of that judgment.

That’s not hyperbole. That’s a real and documented pattern.

But here’s where it gets complicated.

Eli broke it down in the clearest terms I’ve heard:

The law hinges on one distinction — the target of the words.

Saying “this act is sinful according to my faith” = protected religious expression

Saying “these people are a biological plague and must be removed” = punishable vilification

Saying “God will judge you” = protected statement of belief

Saying “we must cleanse the streets” = incitement, punishable

In theory, that distinction is reasonable. The problem is what comes next.

Before Bill C-9, the Attorney General had to sign off before a case could proceed. That gatekeeping function is now gone. Anyone can now levy a complaint. The legal bar for conviction remains high — the Supreme Court standard for hatred is still in place — but the bar for investigation and harassment through process is now dramatically lower.

As Eli put it: “You’re moving from a world where the Bible was a keep-out sign for the police, to a world where a judge must now decide if your heart was filled with faith or filled with malice.”

And as I pointed out — and even Elizabeth May agreed — this is going to clog an already broken justice system with cases that will largely be dismissed. We already have hate propaganda laws in the Criminal Code. We already have provisions against incitement to violence, advocacy for genocide, and promotion of hatred. We have those laws. We just don’t enforce the ones we already have.

So why do we need this one?

The Romans Problem

To understand why this bill touches such a nerve for Christians specifically, Eli walked through Romans 1:24-32 — the passage Saint Paul wrote addressing the moral condition of humanity.

The passage includes language about homosexuality, yes. But it also includes adultery, greed, envy, murder, gossip, arrogance, disobedience to parents. Paul wasn’t singling out one group. He was making the case that all of humanity is broken and in need of saving.

The problem is that certain people online extract one verse — “those who do such things deserve death” — strip it of all context, and use it as a theological permission slip for hatred. Sometimes those people are themselves battling the very thing they’re attacking. The psychology of that is worth sitting with.

But here’s what Eli said that I think every Christian needs to hear:

“God doesn’t judge on a curve. Homosexuality is listed right alongside gossip and disobeying your parents. If you’re cherry-picking which sins to weaponize, you’ve already missed the entire point of the passage.”

The woman caught in adultery was brought to the one person on earth who had every right to stone her. He didn’t. He said: “Neither do I condemn you. Go and sin no more.”

That’s the model. Not the stone. The invitation.

The Part You’re not Hearing: Quebec’s Long Game

This is where Eli’s research gets really interesting.

The Bloc Québécois has been pushing secularism laws in Quebec for years. No religious symbols in public service, no hijabs, no crosses, no accommodation of faith in the public square. They framed it as neutrality. But it has functioned, in practice, as a cultural preservation strategy. Quebec barely tolerates English-speaking Canadians. They are not interested in a multicultural federal vision.

So why would the Bloc vote for a bill that protects religious minorities?

Eli’s answer: They didn’t vote for it because they want it to succeed. They voted for it because they want it to fail at the Supreme Court level.

Here’s the play as he mapped it out:

Bill C-9 passes with Bloc support It gets challenged — and it will be challenged, because it directly engages Section 2A of the Charter (freedom of conscience and religion) The Supreme Court fight begins Quebec frames it as Ottawa imposing its will on the provinces That framing fuels the sovereignty argument Quebec uses the resulting crisis to recruit separatist support

The Charter itself, in its opening section, recognizes the supremacy of God and guarantees freedom of conscience and religion. How does a bill that removes the automatic religious shield survive that? Quebec’s separatists know it probably doesn’t. And when the Supreme Court says so, Quebec will be ready with its exit argument.

Watch for two things in the next six months: whether this bill gets appealed to a higher court, and whether Quebec’s political rhetoric around sovereignty gets louder. If both happen, Eli’s prediction holds.

The Voter Base Nobody Wants to Name

Here’s the other thread running underneath all of this.

Canada brought in close to a million immigrants under the previous government. A significant portion of that population is Muslim. Mark Carney recently gave a speech for Eid and declared that Muslim values are Canadian values. Seven hundred Islamic groups reportedly issued a political ultimatum: condemn the war in Gaza, or lose our support.

Eli’s framing was blunt: “They didn’t bring in immigrants for humanitarian reasons. They brought in a new voter base. And now they’re polling the very people they imported.”

This is the same playbook the Democrats ran in the United States with Latino communities. You build a constituency that is dependent on your party’s goodwill, and you never lose power. The equalization payments, the immigration numbers, the polling data, it all connects.

And now you have a government that cannot condemn China’s concentration camps without risking trade relationships, cannot take a clear position on Gaza without losing a major donor bloc, and cannot protect Christian speech without alienating the secular Bloc that keeps them in power.

The CEO is not in charge. The investors are.

What Trudeau Actually Did to This Country

I want to be clear: this is not a partisan screed. Eli himself noted that the Conservative Party under Stephen Harper had its own $400 million scandal. No party is clean.

But what Trudeau did was something specific and lasting. He didn’t just make bad policy. He made division acceptable.

When a Prime Minister goes on national television and calls citizens racist and misogynist for disagreeing with his mandates — when he invokes the Emergencies Act against peaceful protesters who simply wanted to speak to a government representative — he doesn’t just lose an argument. He licenses an entire country to treat political disagreement as moral warfare.

The convoy wasn’t the problem. The convoy was the symptom. The problem was a government that had spent years telling half the country that their concerns were not just wrong, but evil.

And now we’re watching the fallout: white nationalism rising, anti-Islamic hatred surging, anti-Semitism surfacing in forms I genuinely did not expect to see in Canada — old caricatures, Holocaust revisionism, the slow creep of “Hitler had a point” into comment sections.

Trudeau didn’t create those people. But he created the conditions in which they felt permission to surface.

The Only Stable Ground

Eli ended our conversation with Martin Luther.

When the Catholic Church demanded Luther recant his challenge to papal authority, he said:

“I cannot and will not recant anything, for to go against conscience is neither right nor safe. Here I stand. I can do no other. So help me God.”

That’s the answer to censorship. Not rage. Not conspiracy. Not blackpilling into nihilism. Conscience. Clarity. And the willingness to stand on it regardless of consequence.

No government — not Trudeau’s, not Carney’s, not any government in history — has ever been able to make a person believe what they don’t believe. They can threaten your livelihood. They can freeze your bank account. They can drag you through a complaint process designed to exhaust you into silence.

But they cannot reach inside your conscience.

That’s the freedom that is God-given. And it’s the one they can never actually take.

What To Watch For

Bill C-9 appeal — it will come. Watch who files it and how quickly.

Quebec’s response — if sovereignty rhetoric intensifies after the Supreme Court challenge, Eli’s theory is confirmed.

Mark Carney’s positioning — watch how he navigates the Islamic community’s ultimatum versus his need to appear moderate to the broader electorate.

The next election — account for the fact that a significant portion of the polling base is the very immigrant population the Liberals brought in. The numbers are not neutral.

Watch this week’s episode here:

Take me there!

PS Elijah Mak posts his research threads at @VesperDigital on X. He is also the brand strategist and graphic designer behind The Sovereign CEO’s logo and visual identity — and one of the sharpest independent researchers working in the Canadian political space right now. If you’re looking to grow your brand or business I can’t recommend him enough.

If this conversation made you think, share it with someone who needs to hear it. And if you’re not subscribed yet, this is the kind of conversation we have every week.

— Karla Treadway

The Sovereign CEO