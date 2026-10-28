I’ve been podcasting for six years now, and for most of that time we’ve been talking about provincial issues, federal issues and geopolitical issues that can start to feel like a weight you carry around all day. There is so much happening in the world that is completely out of our control, and somewhere along the way I had what I now realize was a pretty naive idea. I thought it might actually be good for my mental health to take some of my attention off the biggest problems in the world and put it toward helping my small local community, so I ran for municipal councillor here in Kenora.

If you’ve never looked closely at what a municipal councillor does, it isn’t much in the grand scheme of things. A councillor can help put in a roundabout or a stop sign and can push for priorities at the council table. I ran on some pretty basic things, like downtown safety and exploring recovery options, and I argued that we needed to make those a priority before we could even start talking about things like increasing our tax base.

No one was running for municipal councillor, so I convinced two other gentlemen to run with me and I said, hey, let’s do this together as a group. I believed then and I still believe now that our town is unique, and I don’t buy the narrative that these problems are just happening everywhere. Every town has its own character, but Kenora is especially unique. We have a crime rate three times that of other Ontario municipalities, and our population goes from approximately 15,000 people to around 50,000 in the summer months. We have seasonal residents, we have locals, we have locums coming in to work at our hospital, and we are surrounded by many different First Nation communities, which means we have challenges you simply won’t find in a typical Ontario town of our size.

Kenora has a crime rate 3x higher than other Ontario municipalities. Our drug and homelessness problem is growing while spending grows. Some of Kenora’s surrounding communities also have even higher crime rates and issues and I’ve been lambasted for daring to mention that.

When people wave all of that away by saying it’s happening everywhere, what they’re really doing is avoiding the work. They avoid looking at what’s working in other communities and what isn’t, and they avoid asking what would actually work here, which was exactly the work I wanted to do for this town.

“It’s going to start on Wednesday”

Early in my campaign I received an email that basically said that if I went ahead with this, it was going to start on Wednesday. I had experience with this individual and I knew she wasn’t someone you could actually talk to in a reasonable way.

I knew going in that there would be some kickback because of my podcast, which has been very public for six years, but I had no idea that I was walking into a war.

What followed was an endless smear campaign that ran twenty four hours a day, seven days a week. Clips of my podcast were pulled out of context and shared by some individuals up to twenty times a day, and they treated it like their full time job. Instead of simply disagreeing with me, or deciding they didn’t like my podcast and changing the channel, they made it their mission to watch every episode, clip it, build content around it and make memes about me.

Imagine hating a show like the View, then making it your full time job to obsess about it, instead of just changing the channel.

My comment sections and my messages were flooded. There were death threats and harassment aimed at me, my children and my husband, and there were people asking for someone to “Charlie-Kirk me.” I was mischaracterized, misquoted and I was slandered. A third party advertiser registered just to run a full campaign against me, complete with signs against me around town. They made a website about me, they protested against me, and the two gentlemen who ran with me were smeared right alongside me simply for standing next to me.

Mainstream media articles over…..memes.

The local paper wrote whole endless hit pieces about me. Fragmented lines from two hour conversations, articles on a meme I made, accusations about my character without a shred of proof.

One comment in particular was about “soy boys.” I meme I made about weak men. They said it meant I hated transgender people, when of course the term soy boy just means a weak man. It’s also worth knowing that the editor of that paper’s mother was one of the people running part of the campaign and the online groups against me.

I made a comment once about “some of you never got the beats as kids and it shows” - poking fun at the state of our culture but that turned into a serious article about how I condone violence against children. The hysteria was unreal.

Articles were written about how I was basically Trump and I was going to put ICE on the streets and digital surveillance (clearly they don’t know me and haven’t actually watched this show). I was called everything from racist to KKK to a fascist. And some actually believed it because people are lazy and unwilling to investigate things past a headline.

These individuals would get mad because I refused to talk to join their online bullying forums where they could lambast me some more. They would take five words out of a two hour podcast, make a whole article about it for the newspaper, and then wonder why I didn’t respond. My response was always the same, which was to go watch the episode. I didn’t respond to “die bitch” and the endless name calling in the comment sections either because that’s not a conversations.

PS nothing ever gets solved in the comment section.

At one point I was invited into what looked like a public elections forum group, and when I looked into the profiles of the individuals who had created it, I found pages and pages of writing about how I was fascist, Trump like and dangerous, so of course I wasn’t going to fall into this trap.

The part that hurt the most

I think one of the most unfortunate things this group did was inflame tensions with our First Nation community. About one percent of my content even touches on First Nation issues, and I tend not to talk about them much because I notice the comment section fills up with people who actually are racist. At the same time, ninety nine percent of my content talks about, you know, white straight people in the federal government, so why can’t we also talk about First Nation news and the things that are trending?

The things I did talk about included Kamloops, a review of the documentary Making a Killing where I stated the facts presented in that documentary, and the higher crime rates on reserves around Kenora, while remembering that Kenora itself has a crime rate three times that of other municipalities. I believe we should be able to talk about all of these problems so that we can actually solve them. I never call out individuals, I don’t think any of it is a judgment of a people, and it is certainly never about a race.

But just for daring to have these conversations, I was smeared as a racist, a denialist, a fascist, KKK, and a Trump supporter who was going to put ICE on the streets, and the whole thing was pure hysteria from start to finish.

I had data to back up things that were talked about but chose not to defend myself in hopes of calming the tension. I saw posts anyways saying “the data is racist” so I guess there wasn’t much point in bringing that up anyways.

My husband and children are card carrying Ojibway Metis but of course that didn’t matter. My episodes on successful Indigenous Canadians sharing their solutions for their reserve communities didn’t matter. Our 27 year positive relationship with a local reserve where we work, hire people, house people didn’t matter. My history of working with Indigenous women and youth didn’t matter. The reserve marina that we love because of the people, where our children have worked didn’t matter.

None of it mattered. Only the lies and the slander.

What got me through this was the many First Nation locals who wrote me to share their support. People I’ve worked with, people I've helped, people that listen to and enjoy the podcast, people that know me or know it’s not hate to talk about real issues and they too share my concerns.

The questions I’m still asking

I have a lot of questions about why this happened. There are many unique things happening in Kenora right now, things I didn’t even know existed before I ran, and I don’t know if they have anything to do with it. There are active land claims in Kenora right now that the city may or may not have a role in, and I can’t say whether that played any part in this or whether it simply had to do with the podcast.

Some of the individuals targeting me had family members who were recently caught dealing drugs so perhaps my campaign around “drugs are dangerous” and we need more consequences for illegal behaviour in our community felt like a threat to them.

I’ll never know the real reasons and I’m not saying that’s the reason for any of this.

What I can say is that the podcast can be controversial and I’ve hosted controversial guests. I don’t believe any topic is untouchable, and I don’t believe any identity group is a sacred cow. I believe in treating all humans as equals. But some people believe that some groups are sacred cows - that you can never question certain policies or behaviours if a certain group of people is involved.

I have never approached anything with malicious intent, and I think all of these issues are nuanced, which is exactly why I have a long form podcast and exactly why you can’t take one line out of it and call that the whole story.

Meanwhile, I never stopped talking to people

I want to be clear that I didn’t shy away from conversation at any point in this. As long as someone wasn’t sending me a message that just said “die bitch,” or hadn’t already painted me as a fascist in the KKK, I was willing to talk, even if they were angry. If they were open to a conversation face to face, I sat down face to face. I had lunch with people who disagreed with me, I had phone calls with people who disagreed with me, and you know what, I changed a lot of minds.

One lady who attended our public speeches even ran over to me afterwards to say she completely changed her mind about me after listening to me speak in person.

I didn’t engage with the people who were engaging in online slander and online bullying because they don’t deserve my attention. But I will never shy away from a real and difficult discussion with someone who wants to learn.

The episode

My friend Umar is a lawyer who vehemently protects free speech. He’s taken on some of the biggest cases in this country and he’s been so supportive this entire time. What this experience has shown me is so many good people have my back. He wanted to come on my show and ask me what happened in depth. So we talked about my campaign, we talked about the attack on free speech, and we talked about why in Canada we seem to no longer be able to discuss ideas or policies without jumping straight to personal attacks. If you’re curious about what really happened and you want to know how we get back into dialogue, this is the episode for you.

Watch Here:

I ran for municipal council to help my small town — and got death threats, a protest, and a 24/7 smear campaign for it. Not for wrong doing, but "wrong-think." For hosting a podcast with people that had a different opinion. For accurate facts and data.



Lawyer Umar Sheikh returns to unpack why Canada has quietly lost its appetite for free speech, dialogue and common sense. We talk about why fear, not facts, is driving the cancellation machine.



In this episode:

→ The Supreme Court is about to rule on Mark Carney's Emergencies Act invocation

→ Why "activist judges" might not be the real problem

→ My real story: a smear campaign, a protest, and anonymous threats over hosting a podcast

→ How to stand strong in the storm

→ Why Umar thinks paying politicians $500K–$1M a year could fix Canadian governance

→ The Alberta separation referendum: what social media got completely wrong

→ Why fixing housing, addiction, and affordability has to come before "healthy discourse" can even happen



This is a conversation about what happens when a country forgets how to disagree.

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