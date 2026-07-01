The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
14h

Truly disturbing evidence of the true repercussions of woke ideology and the danger of collaboration with it.

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