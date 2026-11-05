I don’t know about you, but it doesn’t feel like Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Canadians are reconciling. It feels more divided than ever and we’re seeing declarations of “war” often now in media. I personally hate seeing the divisive and hurtful rhetoric on BOTH sides and it doesn’t seem like we can move forward as a society if we are not seen as equal human beings. The name calling, the accusations, the lack of understanding on both sides, most of it around history that occurred long before any of us. I guess I’m an old school classic Liberal still that believes that race is the least important thing about us.

We know over here that a big part of our lack of understanding comes from our broken and ideological educational system in Canada, along with our broken and ideological government funded state media. Its very clear that identity politics, DEI and our race based society is driving a wedge between us.

We can’t even come together on basic facts without someone weaponizing the terms “racist or denialist or colonizer” to shut down productive dialogue.

If you’ve been following along here you know that an entire protest erupted in my small community when I ran for city counsellor for daring to have this conversation. I was called a “residential school denier” and a racist for hosting guests that bring accurate and truthful conversations about our nuanced history. The facebook post advertising this protest said “how dare she say anyone had a good experience at a residential school?”

Well, if you did your research and believe that we should listen to the stories of residential school attendees you would learn that……that’s the truth.

I rarely do stories on Indigenous news but this experience forced me to dive in deeper. There are about 3,400 pages in the Truth and Reconciliation report. I’ve learned that while people were yelling at me that I wasn’t taking the TRC seriously - no one had obviously actually read the report themselves - like I did. Some may have read the summary but as you’ll find out, the summary of the TRC does not accurately detail what's in the report.

I suppose the fear is, if you accurately show the truth that Canadian history is nuanced and people had different experiences, then people will discount the very real harms of the residential schools (something I have personally never done.) A lot of effort is put into intimidation tactics and censorship campaigns to hide half of the story of the TRC and Canada’s real history.

Canada’s real history will surprise you.

Meanwhile, what’s actually happening is people are finding out the truth anyways. My personal concern is that anyone hiding this information will make people think none of the harms happened at all. Because not only are these stories hidden and censored, some are trying to criminalize these findings that show the real other side of the story and that’s clearly not going to build trust between people. It’s only going to add to the division.

Thomas Sowell once said….

“The truth is often not very complicated. What gets complex is evading the truth.”

Sowell highlights how simplicity is often hidden beneath layers of avoidance. Truth itself is usually direct and clear. Complexity arises when people try to distort, justify, or escape it. Avoidance creates confusion, while honesty brings clarity. The mind complicates what it does not want to accept. Facing truth simplifies decisions and understanding. Evasion may feel easier, but it leads to deeper problems. Clarity begins with honesty.

I already knew about the lies around Kamloops - something that other bands should probably be angrier about because it breaks trust between people and does a great disservice to those who experienced real trauma. I’ve since learned that many government and institutional mandatory programs still teach that the mass graves in Kamloops are real. I also learned that many popular reconciliation resources, books and documentaries are filled with untruths and inconsistencies too.

So I sat down with Leighton Grey KC. He’s an Indigenous constitutional lawyer, host of Grey Matter, and author of "Rulers, Rebels and Rights." He spent years as a criminal defence lawyer, eventually joining the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.





He holds Indian status under the Indian Act, the 1876 statute he describes as an apartheid law that creates a separate class of human being. His great-grandfather was one of the first First Nations people in Western Canada to graduate from university, a World War One hero who later became one of the first Indian agents — putting all four of his own children into residential school, including Leighton's grandmother Winnie.



He was involved in the original Indian Residential School class action and represented hundreds of people who suffered real harm in those institutions but now his argument is about what happened to the record afterwards.



We talk about the real TRC report that no one has read, the left's divisive false narrative imported from critical race theory from the Trudeau era, DRIPA, land claims, disastrous policy outcomes and Wab Kinew's suspicious recent announcement about ending the Indian Act.

I ask him questions like…

“What’s really in the TRC report?

“What does real reconciliation look like?

“Should DRIPA be repealed?

“Can fee simple and indigenous title co-exist?”

“Can we have reconciliation without truth?

“Who benefits most from ending the Indian Act now?”

I believe Canadians should know the truth. The whole truth. The good, the bad and the ugly. Truth must come first. Reconciliation should be about relationship, forgiveness and treating each other how we would like to be treated. But its evolving into something much different.

I would love to see a Canada that can move forward and a society where we treat each other as equals. We can’t do that, if we can’t even get our facts straight.

And do me a favour Sovereign minds, show the comment section some love by being the bigger person. Remember that real harms did occur. Be sensitive to that. Remember that we want to rise above one-sided false narratives and take in the entire picture. The truths, the lies and the grey in the middle. That’s how we defeat those who believe in black and white thinking, forced thought and word policing and censorship. It’s time to zoom out and look at all of it with your great critically thinking minds.

Watch the latest with Leighton Grey KC.

Follow Leighton @LeightonGreyMatter

Substack https://substack.com/@leightonbugreykc

His books are on Amazon — the third, *Rulers, Rebels and Rights*, is out late November into early December.



Chapters:

01:15 Who Leighton Grey is

06:21 His family and the residential school record

12:22 Is there harm in admitting history isn’t black and white?

23:51 The false narratives

26:24 The 2003 RCMP report on Kamloops

30:18 Re-education through our institutions

40:01 What reconciliation actually means

43:27 Wab Kinew, Carney, and killing the Indian Act

51:26 DRIPA and fee simple title

01:00:14 What a reconciled Canada would look like





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Resources Mentioned:



The TRC Reports:

https://nctr.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Survivors_Speak_English_Web.pdf#page=201



https://truthcommissions.humanities.mcmaster.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/TRC_The-Final-Report-of-the-Truth-and-Reconciliation-Commission-of-Canada-Volume-1B.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com#page=148



https://nctr.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Survivors_Speak_English_Web.pdf#page=141



https://nctr.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Survivors_Speak_English_Web.pdf#page=141



https://nctr.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Survivors_Speak_English_Web.pdf#page=205





The Bitter Roots of SugarCane https://michellestirlingg.substack.com/p/the-bitter-roots-of-sugarcane?utm_source=chatgpt.com



The True Story of Charlie Wenjack https://www.amazon.ca/-/fr/Robert-MacBain-ebook/dp/B0CMNPV4GH