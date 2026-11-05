The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Bill C's avatar
Bill C
5h

According to stats Canada FN represent ~5% of the Canadian population. They want to declare war? Fine - we’ll play cowboys & Indians again. How’s that gonna work for them… These people making these stupid declarations do not represent their people

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Bart Bounds's avatar
Bart Bounds
10h

I work in FN communities. Have heard many stories. Exactly that: good bad ugly.

There are 4 siblings that all told me RS sucked and there was abuse but it was better than what they experienced at home and in their community.

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