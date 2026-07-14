The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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REFUSENIK's avatar
REFUSENIK
5d

Yes, it started a long time ago. Here is something some people might recognize.

The generation gap. Who started that? That's when we really turned from God.

Womens lib?

Sexual revolution?

Battle of the sexes?

The pill?

On demand abortion?

Feminizing men and masculinizing women?

DEI?

Child mutilation/sex change?

Insidious progression.

Galations 5:1

It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery

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Radha108's avatar
Radha108
2d

Wow this is a very good synopsis of the current dei paradigm destroying our freedoms of the west. I will be sharing this on my SM platforms. Thank you Karla.

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