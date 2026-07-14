Okay. I’m just going to say it.

I posted the black square.

I went to the anti-racism trainings. I read the books. I tried to “deconstruct my white privilege” — whatever that means. I sat in those sessions open, curious, genuinely wanting to understand.

I owned a yoga studio. I was steeped in somatics, in trauma-informed healing, in spirituality and therapy and the deep belief that human beings are capable of growth. So when the social pressure inside my community became impossible to ignore in the summer of 2020, I didn’t resist. I investigated. I didn’t have a problem with exploring it. That’s what I do. I try things. I look at the evidence. I stay curious.

But here’s the thing I’ve never fully admitted out loud until now.

Even as I was sitting in those trainings, even as I was nodding along and trying to absorb the framework, there was something in my gut that wouldn’t settle. A visceral, almost physical sense that something about this was off. That the thing being sold as healing was actually doing the opposite.

I didn’t trust that feeling at first. I mean, who was I to push back? I had privilege, apparently. My discomfort was invalid apparently. My silence was “violence.” My questions were offensive. So I kept showing up. Kept trying. Kept looking for the version of this ideology that actually helped people.

I never found it.

What I found instead was something that got angrier the more you fed it. More tribal, not less. More focused on grievance, less focused on anything that looked like actual healing or human connection. I watched the framework become more racist, not less. And that was the crack in the wall.

The ideology showed me what it was from the inside out.

And once I saw it, I couldn’t unsee it.

That moment sent me down a rabbit hole that took years to fully map. Because once you start pulling the thread — really pulling it — you realize this didn’t start in a corporate HR department in 2015. It didn’t start with George Floyd or the 2020 protests or a diversity consultant with a PowerPoint deck.

It started over a century ago. With specific people. Specific intentions. A specific plan.

And when you understand the history, when you understand the resentment and the ideology baked into the original architects of this movement, you stop being surprised by the outcomes. The outcomes are the point. They always were.

In this week’s episode of The Sovereign Sphere, I lay out the full paper trail.

Here’s a taste of what we cover:

The Frankfurt School — a group of Marxist intellectuals who fled Nazi Germany and landed at Columbia University, and how their ideas quietly infected every American institution over the following decades

Herbert Marcuse’s concept of “repressive tolerance” — written in 1965, implemented on every major social media platform in 2020

Why DEI was never actually designed to close inequality gaps — and why the professional class built around it needs the problem to never be solved

The real-world victims. Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old who bled to death on a British pavement while a police officer stood over him and did nothing. Fox Varian, a 16-year-old girl who had her breasts surgically removed and later won a $2 million lawsuit. A homeless woman in San Francisco who had both feet amputated from neglect — and was put back on the street because authorities called it the compassionate thing to do.

The countries that said no — Hungary, Singapore — and what happened to them versus the countries that went all in. Canada, I’m looking at you.

Some countries are waking up. America is waking up. The tide is visibly turning. But Canada? Canada seems to be doubling down getting deeper into compelled speech legislation, mandatory land acknowledgements, equity policies that have devastated the working class while the professional class that built them just keeps collecting paychecks.

We are watching a real-time experiment play out across nations.

I want to be clear about something. I am not tribal. I never have been. I couldn’t sit inside an ideology that my own eyes were telling me was causing damage — no matter how warm the community felt, no matter how much social approval came with staying quiet.

That’s not virtue. That’s just who I am. Curious. Evidence-driven. Willing to be embarrassed in public if it means telling the truth.

This episode is the result of years of research. It is the most complete, most honest thing I’ve put out yet. And I think it will give you arguments that genuinely cannot be dismantled whether you’re trying to have a conversation with a true believer, protect your kids at school, or just understand how we got here.

Watch it. Share it with someone who’s still in the trainings, still nodding along, still feeling that thing in their gut that won’t settle.

That feeling is trying to tell them something.

It told me everything.

Watch the Episode Here:

Subscribe to The Sovereign Sphere on YouTube, Substack, and X.

See you in the next one.

— Karla