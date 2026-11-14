Hey Sovereign Minds,

Sorry there have been less episodes this week. My sweet dog Frank died this Tuesday and I just couldn’t pull myself together. I was ready for a much needed distraction today and got the always entertaining Lise Merle from Rebel News to join me for a weekly news roundup.

You won’t be disappointed.

From endless sex scandals, Kangaroo courts, rockstar mishaps, billionaire seeking honey pots and the feds using our tax dollars to support bizarre artist porn exhibits, you’re going to need to warm up your eyeballs so you can roll them a lot today.

I’m hoping to be back at it at my usual pace starting next Wednesday. I’m taking off for the weekend for the old man’s 50th birthday party and so I can shake off the hurt of dog loss.

If you want to catch up on the news and have a few laughs in the meantime, you can catch the roundup here:





Find Lise:

https://www.rebelnews.com/lisemerle



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