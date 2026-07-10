The 4th of July just passed and my timeline was full of American content creators saying they hate their country.

Fascist. Authoritarian. Oppressive. The videos were everywhere — passionate, emotional, viral. People announcing they were leaving, that they couldn’t live under this government, that America had become unrecognizable to them.

And I watched all of it from Canada, struggling to know where to start.

Because the fact that you can post that video, that you can call your government fascist, publish it to millions of people, and the worst consequence you face is a bad comment section, that is not fascism. That is the last functioning free speech protection on this continent. And I say that as a Canadian who is watching her own government build the infrastructure to make that exact kind of video illegal.

So hold my beer.

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I want Americans to understand what they still have. And I want Canadians to understand the dire situation we are actually in, because most of us are sleepwalking directly into a George Orwell novel and acting like everything is fine.

Every single morning I open my X account and there is something worse. Another layer of the censorship architecture quietly being added while Canadians are distracted by hockey scores and Tim Hortons loyalty points. We now have Melanie Joly appointed as the new Minister of Information. They are talking about legislation that would allow Canadians to sue each other over social media posts. Not just jail people for their speech but sue them. The financial punishment becomes the mechanism of control, because even if you win, defending yourself costs you everything.

It gets worse every week. And the silence from most Canadians is genuinely one of the more disturbing things I have ever witnessed.

Here is what I need Americans to actually understand about the First Amendment, because I do not think most of you have ever had to think about what life looks like without it. The First Amendment is four words that changed civilization. Congress shall make no law. No law abridging speech. No law restricting the press. No asterisk. No reasonable limits clause. No government body that gets to decide whether your speech qualifies for protection. When an American court finds that the government has restricted protected speech, the government loses. Full stop.

You can call the president a war criminal. You can post a video with ten million views saying your country is fascist and the government cannot touch you. That is not a small thing. That is the entire thing.

Canada’s Charter of Rights guarantees freedom of expression too. Section 2(b). Sounds identical, right? Then you read Section 1, which says all Charter rights are subject to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society. Who decides what is reasonable? The government. The same government that wants to restrict your speech gets to argue in court that the restriction is justified, and Canadian courts have repeatedly agreed with them. And if that is not enough, there is Section 33, the notwithstanding clause, which allows the government to simply opt out of your Charter rights entirely. In America, free speech is a steel wall. In Canada, it is a suggestion.

That difference matters more right now than it ever has in my lifetime.

The censorship architecture that has been built here did not happen overnight. It was constructed piece by piece over the last decade, slowly enough that most Canadians never noticed the water getting hotter. Bill C-11 gave the government jurisdiction over the internet — YouTube, podcasts, streaming platforms — with the power to mandate what content gets promoted and what gets buried based on government-approved criteria. Canadian content creators watched their views get cut by fifty percent overnight. Bill C-18 forced platforms to pay for linking to Canadian news, which resulted in Meta pulling all news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada entirely. Canadians now get a dystopian little warning that this content cannot be viewed in their region.

The government made Canadians less informed and called it a victory.

Then there was Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, which most Canadians still have not heard of despite the fact that it was one of the most significant threats to free expression this country has ever seen. It would have allowed human rights tribunal complaints for online speech, not criminal courts with their higher burden of proof but tribunals where the process itself becomes the punishment, because defending yourself costs tens of thousands of dollars even when you win. It proposed a pre-crime peace bond provision where someone could apply to have conditions imposed on you based on what they feared you might say in the future, before you had done anything, before you had said anything, based entirely on a prediction about your future words. Orwell called it thoughtcrime. Canada’s Liberal government called it the Online Harms Act. It died when Trudeau prorogued Parliament to escape a non-confidence vote, but bad ideas in Ottawa do not die. They get rebranded and reintroduced, and we are already watching that happen in real time.

And now we are having the Ministry of Truth conversation in broad daylight.

A government-appointed, government-funded body with the stated purpose of deciding what information Canadians are allowed to consume and believe. Before you even get to the philosophical question of whether any government should ever have that power, I want you to look at this specific government’s actual track record with truth, because that is the only question that matters here.

This is the government that announced 215 potential graves at the former Kamloops Residential School, lowered flags for months, cancelled Canada Day nationwide, and watched over eighty churches burn across the country while the media ran wall-to-wall coverage for months. As of 2025, four years later, not a single confirmed set of human remains has been excavated at that site. Ground-penetrating radar found soil anomalies that could indicate graves or could indicate tree roots or old pipes or changes in soil composition. The national trauma was real. The church burnings were real. The hundreds of millions in government spending were real. The 215 confirmed graves were not. The correction never arrived with anything close to the energy of the original announcement.

This is the government that invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history to clear the Freedom Convoy protests, called the truckers racists and misogynists and Russian-funded Nazis, froze 219 bank accounts without court orders, told Canadians it was legal and necessary and justified, and was then ruled unconstitutional by the Federal Court in a decision upheld unanimously by the Federal Court of Appeal. They illegally froze citizens’ bank accounts and the courts said so explicitly.

This is the government whose green tech fund mishandled $400 million in public money, whose ArriveCan app cost taxpayers an estimated $59.5 million for something that should have cost $250,000, and who handed over $600 million in subsidies to the media outlets responsible for covering them while the CBC receives $1.4 billion a year in taxpayer funding. When you wonder why the no-bodies-found update received a fraction of the coverage of the original announcement, follow that money.

These are the people who want to run the Ministry of Truth.

I want to say something directly to the Canadians reading this who are thinking that these laws only target hate speech and not real speech, or that they trust this government because it shares their values. I need you to hear this because it is the most important thing I am going to say. You are not thinking about this correctly. Not because your values are wrong but because you are making a catastrophic error in reasoning. You are evaluating the power based on who holds it today, and that is not how power works.

The Emergencies Act was not built to freeze your bank account. Until it froze the accounts of people who donated twenty dollars to a cause they believed in. The Human Rights Tribunal was not built to silence your speech. Until the definitions expand and the political winds shift and suddenly the speech being flagged looks a lot more like yours. The Ministry of Truth is not being built to label your beliefs as misinformation. Until a different government sits in that chair and decides that your questions about the next pandemic or the next war or the next government program qualify.

Government architecture does not come with a political affiliation permanently attached. The Liberals build the Ministry of Truth today and whoever wins next inherits it tomorrow. If you would not want the other side to have this power then you are a fool to cheer for it while your side is holding it. The ACLU has spent decades defending the free speech rights of people they deeply disagree with, not because they agree with those people but because they understand that a government with the power to silence those people has the power to silence anyone. The test of free speech is not whether you protect speech you like. The test is whether you protect speech you hate.

So back to those Americans posting videos about living in a fascist country.

I am not here to dismiss what you feel. Politics is real. Power is real. The things you are worried about are worth watching closely. But understand what you have. You have a constitution that says without qualification that the government cannot abridge your speech. You have courts that have protected that right consistently and aggressively, even for speech that is offensive and unpopular and wrong. You have the ability to call your government fascist, post it to millions of people, and wake up the next morning a free citizen.

That is not a small thing. That is the entire thing.

Because up here we are watching a government with a documented record of lying about mass graves, illegally freezing bank accounts, and funneling hundreds of millions into slush funds tell us they need the power to decide what is true. And the most dangerous part is not the government proposing it. The most dangerous part is how many Canadians are nodding along, completely convinced that the Ministry of Truth is being built for their protection.

The Ministry of Truth never announces itself as the Ministry of Truth. It announces itself as the Ministry of Keeping You Safe From Misinformation.

Wake up while you still can.

Karla Treadway

The Sovereign Sphere is a long-form conversation podcast about power, freedom, and building a life outside the systems that were never designed to serve you. Please consider subscribing and sharing this Substack to help us break out of the censorship architecture.