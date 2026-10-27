The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
12h

Facts.

Attacking the country is not the same as protesting the government

https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/watching-paris-become-the-beirut

Reply
Share
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
15h

I fear that this a country that is working towards its own demise. I see a country where socialism is running a muck. I see a country where the truth is not being told by their officials. I sadly see a country that has been chosen for pushing Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. Yes, Canada is likely next.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karla Treadway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture