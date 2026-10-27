Hey Sovereign Minds,

I’ve been studying the France protests for a while now. The story is complicated, much more complicated that I originally assumed. Protesting is in France’s DNA. They have a long history of revolutions but this situation is not simply more of the same.

In the past economic hardship, high taxation, inequality, distrust of political elites, and a belief that the government no longer represented ordinary people made people riot. Like today, France’s major revolutions generally didn’t begin with one isolated event. They were the result of years of accumulating frustration, followed by a specific event that ignited public anger.

The French Revolution of 1789 was caused by economic collapse, taxation and inequality. The monarchy faced bankruptcy, food shortages pushed bread prices sharply higher, and ordinary people carried a disproportionate tax burden while privileged estates enjoyed exemptions.

The spark that ignited it all was a political crisis over representation that escalated into the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789.

The July Revolution of 1830 came from a mix of censorship and political repression. King Charles X restricted press freedom, undermined parliamentary representation and sought to reinforce royal authority.

The final spark was his July ordinances that triggered three days of barricades and street fighting in Paris.

The current France protests started with students over legitimate student grievances over school conditions. Long hours, lack of teachers, leaky roofs, poor heating/air conditioning but they morphed into something entirely different.

Left wing media will still tell you this is just high school kids protesting over school conditions and the police in France are unnecessarily brutal. I was stunned in particular over the CBC in particular in their article “Why more than 250,000 people have joined student-led protests in France” (October 7, 2026). The biggest issue isn't necessarily that CBC is reporting false information. It's that the article repeatedly frames students as innocent victims, police as brutal colonial aggressors, and the government as totally negligent, while providing comparatively little scrutiny of violent protesters or the government's competing explanations.

No one is surprised of course.

The bias in CBC’s coverage of the French student protests isn't necessarily in what they're reporting, but in how they're framing it. The article portrays students as victims of government neglect and aggressive policing, while downplaying the seriousness of the violence accompanying the demonstrations. More than 5,000 arrests, hundreds of schools blockaded, and 24 schools burned or ransacked in a single day are reported, yet the narrative focuses heavily on police aggression, injured teenagers, and government failures. Even the heading “Why has the response been so aggressive?” assumes police actions were excessive rather than examining whether they were justified. Excessive police force deserves scrutiny, but so does the obvious violent destruction.

Left leaning meaning won’t tell you about the massive social spending in France, how open borders have impacted the country, the churches and western monuments that have been burnt down to the ground and the bigger story behind it all.

The right-leaning media I’ve seen is doing a better job of covering what’s happening in France. They have their biases too, but at least these outlets are exploring the broader conditions that led to the unrest, the grievances of peaceful protesters, and the growing frustration with government policies. They’ll highlight the very real violence, the immigration crisis, the 25 different far left-wing groups taking advantage of this situation as well as looters and criminals.

Both sides are telling parts of the story. Neither is necessarily telling the whole story.

There’s a lot of criminals and bad actors taking advantage of the situation so they can loot and destroy for no other reason than to be destructive. The story I’m interested in is why are so many young people willingly jumping on that destructive train now?

This is the war on the West we’ve been warning you about.

A generation that’s been propagandized to despise the West, its history, its institutions, and everything it represents. We’re seeing young protesters openly embracing communism and calling for the system to be burned down.

But what system, exactly?

You mean France? A country where government spending consumes roughly 57% of GDP, where nearly 32% of GDP goes toward social protection benefits alone, and where the state is already deeply involved in nearly every aspect of economic life?

You’re pretty much there already.

France has spent decades expanding government, bureaucracy, social programming, and public spending while struggling with debt, economic stagnation, and growing pressure on public services.

And now the answer is more socialism? More government? More revolution? You cannot fix the failures of an increasingly bloated state by demanding an even bigger one. This is so painfully obvious and I’m reminded of this every time Canada elects another left wing liberal nut to fix their economic problems. The system and ideology that created the problem in the first place. cannot be the fix.

The irony here. A generation enjoying freedoms and protections that much of the world has never experienced is being encouraged to tear down the very civilization that made those freedoms possible. The random flags present, show you this has no real direction at all.

They’re demanding a communist revolution without understanding that they’re already on their way. They’re fighting “the system” without even understanding what system they have now.

This is a massive educational failure.

Worst part is, this chaos is spreading to the rest of Europe now. All at a time where Mark Carney drools over the idea of becoming a part of the EU.

We talk about that too.

Because the same underlying ideology that ultimately broke France is already here in Canada (along with the policies to help it manifest).

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