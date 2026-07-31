The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
1d

More political theatre to keep us all distracted from the implementation of the new world order agenda I fear. Was there even a pandemic or did they just plant the idea that there was one? After all, one of the symptoms of covid was not having any symptoms.. but they still convinced tens of millions to inject themselves with an unknown substance that they claimed was the answer to something that they couldn’t prove existed aside from a fraudulent test and a cartoon picture of a “spike protein”. They will drag on the theatrical narrative for months to keep social media activity at an all time high, meanwhile the ai puts us all in our proper digital gulags.

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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
19h

Honestly, these Congressional hearings are 100% theatrics meant to frustrate, discourage, and humiliate Americans. Such clown shows have been going on for several decades, and what they basically all have in common is that the perpetrators are NEVER arrested, convicted, sentenced, or serve time in prison.

100% pure MASS HUMILIATION RITUAL. Nothing more, nothing less.

Oh, and a new species of demon has been discovered: parasitus fauci daemon

The only known photo of this creature:

https://substack.com/@fournier/note/c-305805438

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