It has been years since COVID first upended all of our lives, and I think that gap in time is not an accident. I believe there is a strategy at play here where the people responsible for so much of what happened are simply waiting us out, hoping that enough time passes that we all get too burnt out to keep pushing for accountability. I think that is a really dangerous place for any of us to sit, because they are banking on this bleeding out slowly enough that people get tired and just give up on ever getting answers. But I actually think this moment is something worth celebrating, because it proves that even when these things take years to surface, the truth does eventually get out.

So here is the good news. Fauci is finally getting absolutely grilled on the stand, and it has been a long time coming. But I sit here asking myself the obvious question, which is whether anything is actually going to happen to him as a result of all this. Realistically, probably not, especially with that preemptive pardon he received from Biden hanging over the whole situation. I honestly do not know if this man will ever face real punishment for what he did. But even without that, I think there is still a win to be found here, because if this pushes policy to change so that no one else gets hurt the way people did during this pandemic, that matters. I am hoping that more Canadians and more Americans start waking up to the reality that these policies caused real harm, that the shots were dangerous, and that we still have not properly reckoned with any of it. People are still taking these shots today, and people who were injured by them are still out there without care and without acknowledgment. That is exactly why things like the Alison inquiry that I have been talking about are so important. These people need care, and right now they are not getting it, and these atrocities are being swept under the table. That is ultimately why this whole story matters so much to me. People were harmed, and they are still not getting the help they need, and that is what makes this fight worth continuing.

It should not shock anyone that this man turned out to be untrustworthy. Trish Wood, the Canadian journalist, was one of the first people to cover this the moment it broke because she had already covered Anthony Fauci during the AIDS crisis, and she recognized that he was repeating the exact same missteps all over again. And of course, nothing exactly screams trust me like a man invoking the Fifth Amendment 111 times.

Senator Rand Paul released over a thousand pages of Dr. Fauci’s personal diary, covering the period from December 2019 at the very start of the pandemic through his retirement in December 2022, and the timing of that release right before his congressional testimony was no coincidence. The fact that Fauci was keeping a diary at all, apparently because he intended to write a book someday, tells you a lot about where his priorities actually were. It suggests a man who was thinking about his own legacy and his own image while people around the world were losing their lives.

Some of the revelations buried in those diary pages are pretty damning. He privately doubted the wet market origin story that he was publicly pushing the entire time. He met with a dozen prominent virologists, and only two of them supported the natural origin theory. The rest suspected the virus had been artificially created, especially given that Wuhan scientist Shi Zhengli was known for conducting gain of function research. His own diary suggests he believed the virus did not originate at the wet market, and yet he and his allies spent that same period publicly labeling anyone who questioned that story as a conspiracy theorist. He stood in front of cameras acting as though he spoke for scientific consensus while privately burying the dissenting opinions of the very experts he had consulted.

He also went after critics and worked to suppress dissenting views, at one point threatening that the entire academic community would come down on the President if his demands were not met. His diary reveals a man consumed by his own fame and ego, describing his own celebrity as explosive and really unimaginable, and calling himself the most famous and talked about person in the country. He also contradicted himself on lockdown authority, and now both Fauci and the WHO are backpedaling and pretending they never recommended the lockdowns that turned out to be so disastrous for so many people.

We also have to sit with the reality of gain of function research, the very thing people were mocked and dismissed as conspiracy theorists for even questioning. We have to ask why the United States was funding this kind of research in labs in China of all places. This was never just a case of poor science communication. This was the funding of genuinely dangerous research behind closed doors, the covering up of doubts about a lab leak, the covering of tracks, and the blocking of access to safe medications like ivermectin that could have actually saved lives. I was fortunate during COVID to interview people like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Peter McCullough, doctors who have since been vindicated but who suffered enormously during that time, who were canceled, who lost their licenses, who lost their jobs simply for speaking the truth we now know to be accurate.

Dr. Fauci also made a significant amount of money from this pandemic, and far more people died than ever needed to. At least this information is finally coming out in America, though I suspect Canada will largely ignore it, mostly out of a reflexive dislike of anything coming from the United States. But it needs to get out regardless, because the COVID shots were dangerous. In this episode I go into detail about how these shots may go down as one of the largest carcinogenic exposures in history, and we are already seeing a troubling rise in turbo cancers and autoimmune conditions. One of the men questioning Fauci during the hearing put it perfectly when he told him that he had done more to harm science than anyone in his lifetime, and that he hoped Fauci would go home and write that in his diary too.

If you want the full breakdown of everything I cover here, including the diary entries, the gain of function research, and what all of this means for accountability moving forward, go watch the full episode. This is a conversation we cannot afford to let fade away.

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Til next time Sovereign Minds,

Karla Treadway

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