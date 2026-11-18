What’s up, Sovereign Minds,

My study file for this episode had a name. “Everything All at Once.” That is the only way I could describe the week.

Planes down. Trains down. Banks down. Hospitals down. My inbox, my DMs, my Instagram stories, all of it flooded at the same time. And every time I turned on mainstream media, the message was the same….

“Nothing to worry about here, just some old wires.We are just patching things up.”

So let’s walk through what happened, what got confirmed, what is still just a theory, and what you might want to ignore for the sake of your sanity.

First, the facts on the ground

The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop after a massive air travel disruption. At least 4,000 flights canceled. Around 10,000 delayed across the U.S. Based on what I found, that has not happened since 9/11. That is not something they do lightly because recovering from it is a nightmare.

Then the rest of the week stacked up. Outlook went down with more than 130,000 outage reports. Teams and Copilot disrupted across 74 countries. Walmart systems, Target, Amtrak’s website, payroll. All of it inside roughly 30 to 48 hours.

Canada got hit mostly through Microsoft. Unity Health Toronto, including St. Michael’s Hospital, declared a code gray, which is a systems failure alert, after email and communications failed. Sick Kids reported issues. Via Rail passengers could not get trip updates. Government departments, universities, businesses all lost email and collaboration tools. Down Detector logged more than 20,000 problem reports in Canada.

And this is not new.

Go back to October. French supermarkets had their freezer systems cranked to 122 degrees overnight, spoiling millions of dollars of food. Then it happened again in Belgium, Sweden, Estonia, Luxembourg. France has now officially pinned those attacks on Iran. Roughly 700 supermarkets and other sites affected.

The official line on almost all of it was some version of, we see nothing nefarious. Software bug. Network upgrade. Maintenance. Aging infrastructure. Secretary Duffy called the FAA situation a national emergency caused by outdated routing systems getting overloaded, and asked Congress for 50 billion dollars to upgrade fast.

Here is my question. That old outdated system was too fragile to keep running, but it was somehow fine enough to land every single plane in the country safely. And nobody will say what actually overloaded it in the first place.

Why Did the Government Tell Us THIS Part?

The NSA net went down. Classified internal government communications. Ask yourself why the public would be told about that so quickly. The average citizen does not need that information. That one raised a flag for me.

And then there is the Iran piece. Back in August, Hossein Mohebi, spokesperson for the IRGC, went on Iranian state television and named what would be at risk if the U.S. threatened Iran again. Hundreds of thousands of miles of energy transmission lines. Hundreds of power plants. U.S. computer systems. Global internet connected infrastructure.

Three months later, the systems he named started failing. I do not think that is a coincidence.

The US/Iran conflict is intensifying. You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to put two and two together here.

What I am not buying

I scrolled past the jellyfish in the sky. I scrolled past whatever that pterodactyl thing was in Mexico. AI slop is everywhere now and it is designed to eat your attention. That is the distraction aisle. Do not shop there. I believe these things are being thrown out as a prank - or to discredit critical thinkers who deviate from the accepted narrative.

The Leave the World Behind comparison is uncanny, I will give you that. The boat crash on the Mississippi, the grounded flights, the communications going dark. It mirrors the opening act of that movie almost shot for shot. The boat even looks the same.

The Simpson’s prediction…..well that’s just funny.

What I am watching closely

Bill Gates spent the week telling anyone who would listen that AI is going to cause cyber attacks, and that the pain is going to be necessary so people accept the solution. He said that days before Microsoft went down. Days.

General Mike Flynn’s breakdown was the most useful technical read of the week. He explained what a TDM router actually is, an old analog era digital traffic cop, and argued those things do not just fail. They get overwhelmed. In his view, that was a DDoS attack, likely from a hostile state actor.

The FBI dropped a flash advisory warning that state aligned hackers are using RTEX, an AI powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks. Initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. It was used in the October ConnectWise supply chain compromise, which exposed 6,365 Microsoft customer environments and involved attempted authentication against more than 2,250 downstream tenants.

So the story shifted. Earlier in the week, nothing to see here. By the end of the week, the FBI is telling businesses to lock down access controls.

Now pair that with the AI fight. Jensen Huang was reportedly pushed out, and David Friedberg speculated on All In that it happened because Huang opposed government control over AI. Friedberg’s warning was specific. Legislation coming that says every AI chip, every computer, every data center has a switch and a connection back to a central state system. Huang and Elon Musk are both on the decentralization side. Look at the attacks on both of them.

Meanwhile Robert Pape says the last of his three warning signs on Iran escalation turned red. Eleven days, versus months for the Iraq war. And 33 countries are now telling citizens to stockpile food, water, cash and medicine.

My Take on All of It…

I do not think there is one catastrophic moment coming. The FEMA test came and went quietly. Not everyone even got it. The blackout everyone promised did not arrive.

What I think we are in for is a continuing escalation of conflict everywhere, all the time, the same way it has gone for the last six years. A slow boil. A marathon.

Which means the goal is not panic. The goal is not checking out either.

Do the boring things. Keep some cash. Keep gold and silver. Have emergency supplies in case the power goes out for a few days. Fix your passwords. Turn on two factor authentication. I turned off the live listening on our phones this week, and you can too. Those are just good adulting moves.

Then go live your life. Put up the Christmas decorations. See your friends. When a headline hits, ask yourself one question. Is there something I need to do here? If yes, GO DO IT.

If no, put it down and move on.

Stay critically thinking. Always check the date on a video before you believe it is happening right now. Read the other side. Use your own mind, not the algorithm’s.

Steady, everyone. Steady.

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