They Tried to Steal Poland Overnight. Watch and Learn Canada.

On the night of October 31st, while the President of Poland was in the air, the constitutional order of his country was violated and a constitutional state body was taken over by force. Polish television reported that his plane was denied permission to land in Warsaw, and the pilots landed anyway. He then pushed past the police line, through the gates, and into the building.

This all happened on the eve of All Saints’ Day, which is Poland’s busiest religious holiday. The president was out of the country, so they thought they would have minimum resistance and maximum surprise. What we are watching is a state institution being seized, and a free and sovereign country being taken while its leader was in the air.

Why?

The Constitutional Tribunal is Poland’s top court on constitutional matters, and it is also the only body standing between the government and the constitution itself. Poland’s currency, the złoty, is protected by the constitution, so to drop it and join the Eurozone you have to amend the constitution, and the tribunal is what blocks that amendment.

The sequence therefore runs like this: take the tribunal, and the constitution is open. Then the currency goes, and then the gold goes, since Poland holds a large reserve in the European Union and the claim is that they want it move to Frankfurt. They also claim that they want them to open their borders at which point the migrants will be relocated into Poland from Germany.

Right Wing President Left Wing Prime Minister

If this is true…..we’re at war friends.

PS. When the Polish patriots came out, they sang their national anthem and waved their own flag, with no looting, no burning, and no vandalism, which is rather nice for a change, don’t you think?

MPs and their supporters cut through the chains at the front gates with electric saws, and the president walked through a wall of riot police who did not dare arrest him. I’m kind of blushing to finally see some real alpha males in my news feed.

Meanwhile the EU’s is giving us a new definition of “sovereignty”

At the Canada-EU Summit in Montreal, we got a new definition of a word I use constantly. Von der Leyen’s line, repeated approvingly by our own minister, was that “sovereignty is not the ability to act alone, but the capacity to act together,” and that sovereignty is safety and sovereignty is choice.

That is the opposite of what the word means. Sovereignty is the ability of a state to make its own decisions without foreign influence, which means the ability to say no, to walk away from a deal, and to look at a partner and say we are done. If you cannot say no, you do not have sovereignty, you have membership.

They are not arguing about the definition by accident either, because the word is polling well and people are talking about sovereignty, so they are taking the word and hollowing it out. Carney said at that same summit that we now have “a new alliance for the future, built on the history we share and our common values,” but the history we share is being burned down in France, Switzerland, and Germany. Those are not values I want to share, and yet we are choosing to join it anyway.

How very 1984 of you Ursula to redefine words for us BTW.

What this means for Canada

Well, our currency is not constitutionally protected the way the złoty is, so they do not need to take a court first. They can simply weaken the dollar until the euro looks like the sensible option, tanking it slowly, calling it a crisis, and then offering the solution.

Central bank digital currency requires exactly that architecture, because it does not work with a strong, independent national currency. For it to work there can be no outliers, no America and no Poland, because what people will see is that one country is not playing by the rules. They are not doing the green deals, they are not doing the fifteen-minute cities, and they are not letting the bank control their currency, and they are happier, more free, and more prosperous for it. That is why those countries are being stomped on.

We are witnessing the globalists trying to take down one of the last few true “sovereign nations.” I’m cheering on Poland, I hope you are too.

This story is complicated, just like their parliamentary system. I did my best to scout out the details for you all but I’m sure more will materialize shortly.

Watch the full episode

Subscribe for more. Full uncensored version on Substack.Subscribe and Support this Show on Substack and Receive Bonus Articles on all things Business, Politics and Living Free

https://substack.com/@thesovereignsphere



Follow us on X:

https://x.com/thesovereignceo



Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thesovereignsphere



Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@thesovereignsphere