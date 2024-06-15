The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter
The Sovereign CEO with Karla Joy Treadway
Ep.99 Putting your Money where your Mouth is with Steve Kirsch
0:00
-43:17

Ep.99 Putting your Money where your Mouth is with Steve Kirsch

The Sovereign Sphere's avatar
The Sovereign Sphere
Jun 15, 2024

Steve kirsch is an American entrepreneur, tech millionaire and MIT grad. He was one of two people who independently invented the first version of the optical mouse and is skilled at analyzing data. He intensely studied the covid-19 vaccines, the response to covid and the side effects we're seeing in people ever since. 

He founded the covid early treatment fund and offered 1 million dollars as a challenge for anyone who would be willing to debate him on covid related topics. You can still find his challenges over on his substack https://substack.com/@stevekirsch

Join us both live at the Reclaiming Canada Event this June, 2024 

https://www.weunify.ca

Want to create real freedom in your life? Download my free ebook The Blueprint here

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/blueprint

Master your Morning Routine 

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/change-your-mornings

Ready to monetize your genius? Join The Sovereign CEO Academy 

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karla Treadway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture