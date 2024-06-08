Ep.96 The Truth about the Covid-19 Pandemic Response with Dr.Paul Alexander

Dr. Paul Alexander has worked for the Canadian government as an epidemiologist for 12 years focusing on evidence based medicine, research methodology and bioterrorism. He served as an advisor for the WHO during the covid-19 pandemic response and eventually assisted the Trump administration in their response as well. He currently works as an independent academic scientist and covid-19 consultant and researcher.
Read Dr. Paul Alexander's work here
https://www.drpaulalexander.com/
https://palexander.substack.com/
Join us live at the Reclaiming Canada Conference June 21-23, 2024
Stay connected to my uncensored newsletter
https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email
Join the Sovereign CEO Academy
https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo
Learn about my favourite gold and silver system to save and protect your wealth