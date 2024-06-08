The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

Ep.96 The Truth about the Covid-19 Pandemic Response with Dr.Paul Alexander
Jun 08, 2024

Dr. Paul Alexander has worked for the Canadian government as an epidemiologist for 12 years focusing on evidence based medicine, research methodology and bioterrorism. He served as an advisor for the WHO during the covid-19 pandemic response and eventually assisted the Trump administration in their response as well. He currently works as an independent academic scientist and covid-19 consultant and researcher. 

Read Dr. Paul Alexander's work here 

https://www.drpaulalexander.com/

https://palexander.substack.com/

Discussion about this episode

