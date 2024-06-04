The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

Ep.95 It's Time to Slow their Roll with Marty Up North
Marty Up North is an engineer, outdoorsman and political commentator. We discuss the state of politics in Canada, the disastrous fast paced policies of Justin Trudeau, and Marty's solutions for reclaiming Canada in our unfolding national catastrophe.

