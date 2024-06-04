Ep.95 It's Time to Slow their Roll with Marty Up North

Marty Up North is an engineer, outdoorsman and political commentator. We discuss the state of politics in Canada, the disastrous fast paced policies of Justin Trudeau, and Marty's solutions for reclaiming Canada in our unfolding national catastrophe.
Watch Marty on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@Martyupnorth
Follow him Twitter https://x.com/Martyupnorth_2
Join us live at the Reclaiming Canada Event
Build a business with me inside of The Sovereign CEO Academy
https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo
The next round of my Mastermind starts this July! Join me inside
https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/mastermind
Join my weekly newsletter for free content and strategy to help you win in a world gone wild.