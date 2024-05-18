Ep.93 The Honourable A. Brian Peckford's Magna Carta for a New Canada

Brian Peckford is the former premier of Newfoundland who know's what it's like to have the odds stacked against you. He battled Trudeau senior and has no problem standing up to Trudeau junior. The Honourable A. Brian Peckford is the only surviving drafter and signatory to the 1982 Constitution and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. We talk about his Magna Carta and his solutions for Canada moving forward.

Read Brian Peckford's blog here https://peckford42.wordpress.com/

