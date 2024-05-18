Ep.92 Chris Barber, Big Red and the Continued Fight for Freedom

Chris Barber was an ordinary everyday Canadian trucker who's life path took a dramatic and sudden turn when he said yes to an opportunity to lead a convoy to Ottawa. We talk about his next court date, his next steps and his ability to reunite with his good friend Tamara Lich who he's finally allowed to see in person again, two years after their arrests.

