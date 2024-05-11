Ep.90 Politics and Current Events with Clyde Do Something

Clyde Do Something is a mechanic, political and current event commentator and YouTuber. We talk about the reclaiming Canada event, fractures within the freedom movement, the problem with Diagolon, the war abroad, building bridges and more.

