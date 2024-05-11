The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign CEO with Karla Joy Treadway
Ep.90 Politics and Current Events with Clyde Do Something
May 11, 2024

Clyde Do Something is a mechanic, political and current event commentator and YouTuber. We talk about the reclaiming Canada event, fractures within the freedom movement, the problem with Diagolon, the war abroad, building bridges and more. 

Watch the Clyde Do Something Show Here: www.youtube.com/@ClydeDoSomething

Join us at the Reclaiming Canada event here: https://www.weunify.ca

