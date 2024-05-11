Ep.89 Ted Kuntz from Vaccine Choice Canada

Ted is the president of Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), an organization dedicated to vaccine awareness. The advocacy group hosts an incredible archive of resources with over 16,000 documents on the medical science of vaccine safety and efficacy and has come to the forefront of fighting for the freedoms of Canadians during the Covid-19 era. After his son was severely injured by a vaccine shot in 1984, Ted Kuntz became one of the most influential medical choice advocates in Canada. Ted shares his story about dealing with the Canadian medical system, fighting for his son and the work that he does now for Vaccine Choice Canada.

Join us live for the Reclaiming Canada Event

https://www.weunify.ca

Find resources from the VCC here https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/

