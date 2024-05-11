Ep.86 Sustainable Farming with Moral Eats

Sander has always been passionate about animals. He went to the University of Guelph with aspirations of becoming a veterinarian, but in 2010, he changed his mind. He came home to the family dairy farm instead, because he realized he would be able to spend more time working with animals as a farmer. They built a new dairy facility in 2014 centered around cow comfort. The cows' health improved and they quickly became one of the top managed herds in Wellington county. After a health scare had him questioning his priorities, the healthcare system and the way he farmed, he started looking for ways to improve the lives of his animals. Unfortunately, there was no market for it, which led to the idea for "Moral Eats". He decided to start the company that would source and deliver moral animal products. Find out more about Moral Eats here https://www.moraleats.com/ Join the movement to Reclaim Canada with Canada's biggest democracy conference this June in Victoria BC https://www.weunify.ca Want to grow your business and brand online? Work with me inside The Sovereign CEO Academy

