Ep.83 The Truthful Therapist Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
Ep.83 The Truthful Therapist Pamela Garfield-Jaeger

Apr 24, 2024

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of experience. She’s worked in settings like residential programs for foster youth, NY community based agencies and schools and mental health clinics in California. She’s been a clinical supervisor for up and coming therapists for 10 years. In 2017 she had to leave her profession for due to a severe disability but when she returned so much of her profession had changed including the treatment of gender dysphoric conditions, the encouragement of victim mentality, affirmative care and coercive policy making. 

Find out more about Pamela and find her new book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress” here:

https://pamthetruthfultherapist.substack.com/

