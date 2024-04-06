Ep.78 Powerlifter April Hutchinson's Battle for Women's Sports

April Hutchinson is Team Canada Powerlifter and deadlift record holder who was banned from her sport for 2 years for stating biological facts when a trans woman started competing in her sport. Listen to her story about overcoming addiction and trauma by way of sport and her current battle to protect all women in sport.

