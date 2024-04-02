Ep.77 Radical Authenticity in Podcasting with Shaun Newman

Shaun Newman is the Canadian Joe Rogan. You might know him from The Shaun Newman Podcast. In today's episode we discuss his evolution from being a well known sports podcast his journey rattling more than a few feathers as he hosted many of the awake covid doctors 2021-2023. We discuss politics, building a podcast that aligns with your mission and how to create a podcast that embodies your value system first.

Listen the Shaun Newman show here https://open.spotify.com/show/3QMh0mTR50EcI4QO1lMtln?si=6864aaecde14406c

Master Your Mission - my quarterly mastermind for awake and freedom-minded high level entrepreneurs starts April 3, 2024! Join me and a small group of business owners as I teach you my unique strategies for branding, business growth and radical success.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/mastermind

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign CEO, my private coaching container for awake coaches, healers, and freedom minded entrepreneurs. Receive weekly master level coaching for your mindset and business, monthly content creation sessions, serious strategy sessions, next level awake experts and more.

This community is where you need to be if you’re ready to get your focus off of the news…..and onto your new way forward.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Are you watching what’s happening in the financial sector? With CBDCs, BRICs and inflation, you better pay attention. I don’t believe in being scared, or preparing for doomsday. I want to be prepared for the worst, but also for the best. I’ve been using this gold and silver system for more than a year now. It helps me protect my wealth with hard assets, develop strategies to liquidate and travel with it and I can also create wealth using this system too. I’d love to chat with you about it if you are awake and wanting to prepare…but also see opportunity during these wild times. Drop your email here and I’ll send you the deets.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/gold