Ep.76 My 2024 Predictions for Digital Entrepreneurs

My 2024 predictions for digital marketing and what digital entrepreneurs may want to tweak or pay attention to in the coming months so you can be proactive, not reactive, with your marketing strategy.

Master Your Mission, my quarterly mastermind starts April 3, 2024! We have a few spots left if you'd like to join.

You can read the deets here and apply to work with me over the next 90 days.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/mastermind

Want to find your "thing" and turn that into a profitable business model? Check out The Sovereign CEO coaching container and Digital Academy. I help awake, freedom-minded entrepreneurs build profitable online businesses and brands that they love outside of the 9-5 matrix.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Are you watching what’s happening in the financial sector? With CBDCs, BRICs and inflation, you better pay attention. I don’t believe in being scared, or preparing for doomsday. I want to be prepared for the worst, but also for the best. I’ve been using this gold and silver system for more than a year now. It helps me protect my wealth with hard assets, develop strategies to liquidate and travel with it and I can also create wealth using this system too. I’d love to chat with you about it if you are awake and wanting to prepare…but also see opportunity during these wild times. Drop your email here and I’ll send you the deets.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/gold

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. They unequivocally and unapologetically stand up for medical freedom and the right to affordable health care. They strive to build a new health care system that earns people’s trust, governed and operated with transparency, and offering the highest quality practitioners who align at their core with our fundamental belief – to put the patient first.

I take a few products but my favourite hands down is Spike Support. Because vaccinated or not, spike protein is something that has made it’s way to your body causing a variety of potential long term issues. Spike Support Formula is the only product that contains nattokinase and dandelion root – ingredients researched for their effectiveness.

Taking Spike Support daily helps give your body the natural immune support it needs to protect yourself and your family for viruses, injections, shedding and more.

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_