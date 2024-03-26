Ep.75 Leveraging Social Media for your Business (without the Burnout)

When we have tunnel vision, when we lack strategy, when we become slaves to the APP.....instead of the other way around, we get burnt out. This is a live podcast with my social media audience there's a few questions at the end just a heads up.

Join me for my next live workshop The Social CEO

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/workshop

Want free content ideas delivered to you right now? Check out these freebies!

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/content-guide

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/slow-scroll-hooks

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/reel-ideas

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/content-ideas

The next round of Master Your Mission begins April 3, 2024! Join me and a small group of digital entrepreneurs for a 3 month group coaching mastermind.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/mastermind

Join The Sovereign CEO coaching membership and online academy! Helping you grow your online business and master your mindset for only $88/m.

The Sovereign CEO:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo