Ep.72 Biblical Prophecy, politics and war with Phil Romain

Phil Romain is back with some news updates and a special biblical spin on current events. Phil is a cultural and political commentator and content creator.

Find Phil's content here https://www.instagram.com/promainshow/

Master Your Mission Presale is Officially ON. This is my quartlery mastermind for freedom seeking entrepreneurs who desire an aligned business model, effortless sales and a refined brand that gets you noticed.

Read more here:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/business-mastery-mastermind

Master Your Mission Pay In Full $500 Savings:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/offers/n5GF8TuL?coupon_code=Q2WAITLIST

Work with me inside The Sovereign CEO business coaching community!

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Are you watching what’s happening in the financial sector? With CBDCs, BRICs and inflation, you better pay attention. I don’t believe in being scared, or preparing for doomsday. I want to be prepared for the worst, but also for the best. I’ve been using this gold and silver system for more than a year now. It helps me protect my wealth with hard assets, develop strategies to liquidate and travel with it and I can also create wealth using this system too. I’d love to chat with you about it if you are awake and wanting to prepare…but also see opportunity during these wild times. Drop me an email using the show notes below with the subject line GOLD and I’ll give you all the deets.

Email me! karlajoytreadway@gmail.com

Subject Line GOLD

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. They unequivocally and unapologetically stand up for medical freedom and the right to affordable health care. They strive to build a new health care system that earns people’s trust, governed and operated with transparency, and offering the highest quality practitioners who align at their core with our fundamental belief – to put the patient first.

I take a few products but my favourite hands down is Spike Support. Because vaccinated or not, spike protein is something that has made it’s way to your body causing a variety of potential long term issues. Spike Support Formula is the only product that contains nattokinase and dandelion root – ingredients researched for their effectiveness.

Taking Spike Support daily helps give your body the natural immune support it needs to protect yourself and your family for viruses, injections, shedding and more.

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_