Ep.71 Don't build a dead end for your business

It’s important to consider how your offer suite can support your ideal client over time. You want to keep your clients with you for the long haul because the truth is most transformations take TIME and if you really love what you do, you probably also love getting your clients RESULTS. The longer you serve them, the greater the transformation and the higher the lifetime value of the client for your business. I break down how you can do this in this week's episode.

Join me for The Suite Spot. A 2 hour live workshop helping you to craft your clear journey and a profitable offer suite.

The Suite Spot Workshop:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/workshop

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign CEO, my private coaching container for freedom minded entrepreneurs. Receive weekly master level coaching for your mindset and business, our Sovereign CEO academy, monthly content creation sessions, serious strategy sessions, next level awake experts and more. This community is where you need to be if you’re ready to get your focus off of the news…..and onto your new way forward.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Are you watching what’s happening in the financial sector? With CBDCs, BRICs and inflation, you better pay attention. I don’t believe in being scared, or preparing for doomsday. I want to be prepared for the worst, but also for the best. I’ve been using this gold and silver system for more than a year now. It helps me protect my wealth with hard assets, develop strategies to liquidate and travel with it and I can also create wealth using this system too. I’d love to chat with you about it if you are awake and wanting to prepare…but also see opportunity during these wild times. Drop me an email using the show notes below with the subject line GOLD and I’ll give you all the deets.

Email me! karlajoytreadway@gmail.com

Subject Line GOLD

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. They unequivocally and unapologetically stand up for medical freedom and the right to affordable health care. They strive to build a new health care system that earns people’s trust, governed and operated with transparency, and offering the highest quality practitioners who align at their core with our fundamental belief – to put the patient first.

I take a few products but my favourite hands down is Spike Support. Because vaccinated or not, spike protein is something that has made it’s way to your body causing a variety of potential long term issues. Spike Support Formula is the only product that contains nattokinase and dandelion root – ingredients researched for their effectiveness.

Taking Spike Support daily helps give your body the natural immune support it needs to protect yourself and your family for viruses, injections, shedding and more.

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_