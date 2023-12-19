Ep.58 University of Adversity with Lance Essihos

Lance Essihos is the host of the University of Adversity Podcast. He created his podcast to help people learn from stories of adversity, which has ranked Top 50 on iTunes Worldwide and the Top #5 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 20 Podcasts That Will Help You Grow in 2020 List. He’s an author, speaker and overall really good guy. We talk about the world of personal development, staying rooted in what’s real, and how to stay steady in a wild world.

Read more about Lance here https://lanceessihos.com

Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway

Want help mastering your mindset?

Download Change Your Mornings, Change Your Life, my free 10 day meditation program here: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/change-your-mornings

Sponsors and highlights:

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign CEO, my private coaching container for awake coaches, healers, and freedom minded entrepreneurs. Receive weekly master level coaching for your mindset and business, monthly content creation sessions, serious strategy sessions, next level awake experts and more.

This community is where you need to be if you’re ready to get your focus off of the news…..and onto your new way forward.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Master Your Mission begins January 1st, 2024. Join me and an intimate group of awake entrepreneurs for my quarterly mastermind. I’m helping you build a blueprint for your biz including sales strategies that work, aligned business models that won’t burn you out and content that kicks.

Read more here https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/business-mastery-mastermind

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. They unequivocally and unapologetically stand up for medical freedom and the right to affordable health care. They strive to build a new health care system that earns people’s trust, governed and operated with transparency, and offering the highest quality practitioners who align at their core with our fundamental belief – to put the patient first.

I take a few products but my favourite hands down is Spike Support. Because vaccinated or not, spike protein is something that has made its way to your body causing a variety of potential long term issues. Spike Support Formula is the only product that contains nattokinase and dandelion root – ingredients researched for their effectiveness.

Taking Spike Support daily helps give your body the natural immune support it needs to protect yourself and your family for viruses, injections, shedding and more.

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_