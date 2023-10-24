Ep.55 Being Authentic Vs Being Permissive

Solo episode for you fam! Tensions are high this week out there in the world. I wanted to offer you something that might help you take the pressure off when you're grappling with the idea of being authentic, but wanting to do that from a steady state.

Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway

Hop on my free spam free email list to stay connected in case the communists take me out https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/email

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign CEO, my private coaching container for awake coaches, healers, and freedom minded entrepreneurs. Receive master level coaching for your mindset and business, monthly content creation sessions, serious strategy upgrades, next level awake experts and more.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Join here:

https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/the-sovereign

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. Shop for products here like Dr.Zelenko’s Z-stack and protocols to detox spike protein out of your body here

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_