Ep.54 Relentless with Francois Amalega Bitondo

François Amalega is a former mathematics teacher at college Jean de Brébeuf in Montréal. He has a masters degree in Algebra from the University of Montreal. During the Covid-19 crisis he resigned from his position of permanent teacher because the college forced him to stay silent against the covid mandates. After many protests and civil disobedience actions he went to prison many times. He has a total of $98,327,89 in covid fines.

Francois is relentless. He never sacrificed his values, he never bowed to pressure and even the threat of prison wasn't enough for him to pay these nonsensical fines. You're mind is going to be blown when you hear this story.

Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway

Hop on my free spam free email list to stay connected in case the communists take me out https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/email

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign, my private coaching container to help you move forward in a world gone wild. Receive master level coaching for your business, brain and body. Each and every week you get to connect with me LIVE in these containers as I help you become fearless, unstoppable and more powerful than ever. Join now and receive The Practice, my digital wellness studio for FREE for a limited time only.

Join here:

https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/the-sovereign

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. Shop for products here like Dr.Zelenko’s Z-stack and protocols to detox spike protein out of your body here

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_

Healy is the worlds best frequency medicine device I've ever used. I use it on myself, my family and my coaching clients. Healy will scan your body and tell YOU what you are in need of most. It's wild friends. I use it for everything from sleep to digestion, inflammation to chakras. Shop Healy here or book a 20 minute 1:1 call with me and I can answer all of your questions in real time! Send me an email to karlajoytreadway@gmail.com

Shop here:

https://canada.healy.shop/?partnername=1311-5994-7752