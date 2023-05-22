Ep.44 Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater The People’s Pharmacist

Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater, PharmD, is a registered pharmacist licensed in Maine, New York, and Vermont. She graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy of Albany NY in 2006. Dr. Jen is The People’s Pharmacist: as one of the founders of the Integrative Therapeutics Board of The Wellness Company, she is a global leader in reinitializing continuum of care processes between pharmacists, patients, and their doctors.

Dr. Jenn VanDeWater believes in developing an understanding that pharmaceuticals are only part of the solution that patients should consider for their wellness - nutraceuticals, diet, mental health, and lifestyle changes need to be incorporated into health plans.

Today, Dr. Jen VanDeWater is not only looking out for the overall wellness of the people, she is also finding ways to support brave independent Main Street pharmacies who stand up against the corporate agenda. Dr. VanDeWater embodies the The Wellness Company values and leads the way in how we think about wellness.

We talk about her awakening journey with the pharmaceutical industry, her work with The Wellness Company and solutions moving forward in healthcare.

