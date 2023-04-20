Ep.42 Dr Harvey Risch on Medical Nihilism, the Suppression of Early Treatment and Solutions Moving Forward

Dr. Harvey Risch is Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Yale and was a faculty member in epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Toronto. Dr. Risch is Associate Editor of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Editor of the International Journal of Cancer, and for six years was a Member of the Board of Editors, the American Journal of Epidemiology.

Dr. Risch is an author of more than 400 original peer-reviewed research publications in the medical literature and those research papers have been cited by other scientific publications more than 49,000 times.

We talk about the health debacle of 2020, censorship, early treatment, why you need to detox spike protein out of your body and better healthcare solutions moving forward.

You can find Dr.Harvey Risch at https://ysph.yale.edu/profile/harvey-risch/

Or on his telegram channel https://t.me/HarveyRischMDPhD

His work with The Wellness Company https://www.twc.health/pages/dr-harvey-risch

