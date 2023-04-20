EP.41 Trans Activism, Cultural Marxism, SEL and how to create a new way forward with Sara Higdon.

Join me for an IG live podcast episode with Sara Higdon from @transagainstgroomers and @gaysagainstgroomers.

Sara is a digital creator, writer, podcaster living in the USA. Upon graduating College, Sara joined the Army and Served as a Logistics Officer for seven and a half years. She served in the famed 101st and 82nd Divisions, and was awarded a Bronze Star after a deployment to Afghanistan in 2013. In 2017 Sara got out and began working as a Warehouse Manager for a major medical company. At the same time, she was diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria, and began medically transitioning in March of 2019.

In March of 2020 Sara was frustrated seeing the cultural narrative being taken over by Marxist rhetoric, which includes Gender Ideology and Queer Theory. She decided to use her voice and experience to change the perception that was/is being created about trans people by progressives, and some social conservatives. Being a freedom loving Transsexual with a military background and a love for politics, Sara launched TRANSform To Freedom. Sara is the Host of the TRANSform To Freedom podcast, Sara makes content that deals with politics and culture.

Watch Sara's Youtube Channel Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9aQaFNktvDQjKjvlsVOWPg

Follow her on Twitter https://twitter.com/SaraHigdon_

Find all links on her website here https://www.sarahigdon.com

Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway

Hop on my free spam free email list to stay connected in case the communists take me out https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/email

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign, my unique membership experience that helps us move us forward in a world gone wild. Mental health practices to keep you grounded. Physical practices like yoga and weight training to make yourself incredibly healthy, live workshops with freedom minded individuals that inspire creativity and motivation including business, financial preservation, freedom systems, nutrition, homesteading and more. Each and every week you get to connect with me LIVE in these containers as I help you become fearless, unstoppable and more powerful than ever.

Join here:

https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/the-sovereign

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. Shop for products here like Dr.Zelenko’s Z-stack and protocols to detox spike protein out of your body here

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_

Healy is the worlds best frequency medicine device I've ever used. I use it on myself, my family and my coaching clients. Healy will scan your body and tell YOU what you are in need of most. It's wild fam. I use it for everything from sleep to digestion, inflammation to chakras. Shop Healy here or book a 20 minute 1:1 call with me and I can answer all of your questions in real time! Send me an email to karlajoytreadway@gmail.com

Shop here:

https://canada.healy.shop/?partnername=1311-5994-7752