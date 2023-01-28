Ep.37 Police Detective Turned Human Potential Coach Andrea Parker

Andrea Parker left her career as a police detective to follow her heart. She founded AP Coaching, where she co-creates magic with fun, inspiring humans to release the limiting subconscious beliefs holding them back. We talk about the coaching industry, how to choose a mentor, what it means to be brave and face discomfort and why following your heart is the most important thing you can do to feel fulfilled.

Read more about Andrea here

https://andreaparkercoaching.com

Or on instagram https://www.instagram.com/andreaparkercoaching

