Ep.32 Awakening the Warrior with Dan Nevins

Veteran, speaker, cancer survivor and Baptiste Yoga teacher Dan Nevins speaks with me about agency, gratitude and courage. Dan Nevins has led an extensive career with the United States Army National Guard. His job was put on hold in February 2004 when Dan deployed to Balad, Iraq, as a squad leader. Later that year, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated beneath his vehicle, resulting in a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and led to the amputation of both of his legs. In 2009, Dan decided to join the WWP team, serving in several key positions within the organization, but most recently as director of the Warriors Speak® team.

Dan embarked on a new career path as a certified yoga instructor in order to share the practice with fellow service members and civilians. Today, Dan continues to serve his fellow injured warriors, and the mission of WWP, by traveling the country to share his story, his personal accomplishments, and his passion for yoga.

Dan recently overcame a serious battle with colon cancer and shares his story of resilience, agency and gratitude.

Find out more about Dan on instagram @dannevins

