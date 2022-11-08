Ep.30 Julie Hagen and the Magic of Micro-Dosing

Julie Hagen specializes in helping people who are trying all of the things and still not feeling like their optimal selves. Julie helps her clients master the micro-dosing process while using coaching, self discovery and guided inquiry work to help them move through the shadows that come up. Julie helps people maximize the power of micro-dosing with healing tools and guidance to navigate the questions and emotions that inevitably arise. She wants to destigmatize these effective natural medicines while helping people get off of the big Pharma train so they take their power (and their pleasure) back.

You can find out more about Julie at https://www.juliecyvonne.com

You can join her Micro-dosing program here https://www.juliecyvonne.com/a/2147520972/feHDLHDB

