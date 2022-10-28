Ep.29 Matt Rey from Gays Against Groomers

This is a hard one to listen to but an important one. I know many of you are watching what's going on with our children and what's being taught but are terrified to address it for fear of being "cancelled" or attacked. Matt Rey comes to us from Gays Against Groomers and Trans Against Groomers, an organization that is quickly building heat and public support world wide. We need to be listening to people like Matt from the Trans community but instead people like Matt are smeared and heavily censored. Gays Against Groomers directly opposes the sexualization and indoctrination of children. This includes drag queen story hours, drag shows involving children, the transitioning and medicalization of minors, and gender theory being taught in the classroom.

The activists, backed by school boards, government, woke media, and corporations, have been speaking on our behalf of the gay and trans community as if they are a monolith. We talk about the harms of this radical activist community to not just children....but they gay and trans community.

And worse yet, we shed light on the agenda behind the profitable industry of "gender medicine" and the monsters who created the ideologies that are so vigorously pushed on your kids today.

*Trigger warning guys. If you have a history of sexual trauma please proceed with caution.*

Go to https://www.gaysagainstgroomers.com for more information, printable resources and action steps that you can take now.

Follow Matt on instagram at @itsmattrey

Gays Against Groomers @gaysagainstgroomers

Trans Against Groomers @transagainstgroomers

