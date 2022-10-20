Ep.27 Trish Wood is Critical

Award-winning investigative journalist and interviewer Trish Wood has been blowing up conventional wisdom for decades. For nearly 10 years she was one of the hosts for the Emmy Award-winning investigative current affairs series, The Fifth Estate and her latest project is the critically acclaimed, five-part documentary series for Amazon Studios deep-dives into a female take on the Ted Bundy murders. She now brings her electric interviewing style, hard-won wisdom and critical thinking to her podcast Trish Wood Is Critical. We discuss what happened to legacy media. Her experience with covering Fauci during the AIDS epidemic and how it relates to today. We discuss the importance of thinking critically in a world where the media has never lied to you more and accepted narratives that need to be questioned. You can find Trish on her podcast on Trish Wood is Critical https://www.trishwoodpodcast.com On her website https://www.trishwoodpodcast.com Or on her sub stack https://trishwood.substack.com

