Ep.26 Going with the Flow with Shaun Newman

Shaun Newman is a Canadian Podcaster, former Junior A, Division 3 hockey player, father and everyday good Canadian citizen in Lloydminster. His podcast blew up the digital airways during the pandemic as he kept on saying "YES!" to some amazing thought provoking guests which included Doctors and scientists that were being censored because of their views that went against the dreaded narrative. Shaun ended up hitching a ride to Ottawa for the convoy and this experience has led to even greater things. We talk about the importance of saying yes to flow of life and why it's important to get out of our own way to let life just do its thing.

You can find Shaun on instagram @shaunnewmanpodcast

On his website https://shaunnewmanpodcast.com/meet-your-host/

And on all podcast channels as The Shaun Newman Podcast

