Ep.25 Three Simple Ways to Create Motivation

The last few years have really squashed people’s ability to charge forward in life. I’m very specific about that language. It’s not that they’re not doing things or accomplishing things, they absolutely are. People are back to the gym, back to yoga studios, back to work. People in general seem to be doing better than they were 2 years ago. There’s less fear and anxiety. There’s less apathy. They’re ok. They’re good. But they’re not charging forward in the way that they used to. It’s a particular kind of motivation packed with clarity of action, a vision for the future and that kind of momentum that’s exciting to run with, you know the feeling?

In today's episode I'm going to share a story with you about my own hurdles moving from my comfort and into action that propels me forward in a world gone wild. And I'm sharing with you 3 simple ways that you can create in you the necessary motivation you need to accomplish anything you desire (no matter the state of the world).

