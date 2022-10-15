Ep.24 The Beautiful Rhythm of homeschooling with Kate Punnet

Drawn to the Rhythm: Homeschooling in the time of Chaos

Join Kate as she digs deeper into the reasons why she decided to homeschool over 10 years ago, why she sees the current homeschool movement exploding and how the value it brings to families is more than just offering children a different way to learn. We discuss both sides of homeschooling so you get a realistic and honest look at the ups and downs of it all but mostly, how it can benefit the rhythm and flow of your family life.

You can find Kate at @hestiaidomestic on instagram

