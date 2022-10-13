Ep.23 Buck Angel on Trans Activism

Buck Angel is a legend. A world renowned speaker with a powerful message of empowerment and self acceptance. Buck is a transsexual man or "Trampa" as he likes to say. He’s a transexual innovator, sex educator, American adult film star and now advocate for not just trans individuals but dare I say common sense and honesty?

Buck is an advocate for protecting kids from pressure to transition. He stands firm on the fact that this is an adult decision that requires time, therapy and care over time. He sheds light on the darker side of transitioning and why it's not for everyone (and why it's especially not for our kids).

