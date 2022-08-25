Ep.22 Gold Medal Olympian Jamie Sale

Jamie Sale is a Canadian former competitive pair skater. With her former husband David Pelletier she won the 2002 Olympic Champion and 2001 World Champion. In 2021 Jamie started awakening to the bigger agendas of the last few years. Speaking out put her in hot water and this led to her transformational journey that brought her to where she is today. Today Jamie and former NHL hockey player and gold medalist Theo Fleury have started Canadians for Truth. A non-profit news network aimed at bringing truth to Canadians.

You can connect with Jamie on instagram at @jamiesalelifecoach and find out more about this new organization at

@canadians_for_truth

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign, a wellness membership to move us forward in a world gone wild. Mental health practices to keep you grounded. Physical practices like yoga and weight training to make yourself really freaking healthy and inspirational community workshops that will inspire creativity and motivation including business, financial preservation, freedom systems, nutrition, homesteading and more.

Get on the waiting list and save 50% off your membership for a limited time only. Register here. https://mailchi.mp/35b0ef647bf0/thesovereign

Joint pain and inflammation? Hair loss and wrinkles? Glow liquid collagen to the rescue. Glow is the only type 1 liquid collagen on the market with high impact nutraceuticals like biotin guaranteed to help your body, hair and joints.

Shop here

http://www.tranont.com/karlatreadway

Need a gut reset? Purium products are the greenest cleanest superfood supplements on the market and my personal favourite. Try the 30 day ultimate lifestyle transformation to reset your gut, lose weight and detox glyphosate (roundup) from the body. Live vibrant and free and save 25% using code JOY25

https://ultpack.com?giftcard=JOY25