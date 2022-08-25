Ep.21 Fascism and Freedom Systems with Devon Thompson

We've brought Devon Thompson back today to talk about what's currently happening in Canada and what our political system appears to be shifting towards. We discuss the difference between fascism, communism and socialism. We talk about how the liberal government has weaponized identity politics to further the divide and most importantly, we talk about how we build ourselves up to fight against what is happening in Canada.

You can connect with Devon on instagram at @truedevonthompson

