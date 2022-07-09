Ep.19 Unschool your kids with Tasha Fishman

Tasha Fishman is a "regular mama" who left the traditional education system to pursue organic learning after witnessing our freedoms being taken away in Canada. Waking up to the corruption of our political system and health care system led her to investigate our schooling systems.

Unschooling is a philosophy and a lifestyle where you put the needs and interests of your children first before the needs of an institutionalized curriculum. We discuss the authoritarian nature of traditional educational systems which adheres to a teacher, who answers to a principal, who reports to a board, who complies to our government and how this can also translate to the way we parent. We discuss the bigger influences on schools which includes the WEF and elite ruling class families.

Tasha wants to break the chain. We are not Free until we are All Free and that includes our children.

Find out more about Tasha here https://www.tashafishman.com

