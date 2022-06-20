Ep.17 Ayahuasca, plant medicine and finding God with Jazmin Pirozek

Jazmin Pirozek is of Kinosao Sipi, Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba and lives in Kenora, Ontario. She is a student of Maestro Juan Flores, a Plant Medicine Teacher of the Peruvian Amazon. Jazmin serves Northern Ontario indigenous populations in Canada through teaching and aiding in the remembering of plant medicine teachings lost due to colonization. She has received her master’s degree in Biology, focusing on Boreal Forest Ethnobotany, as well, she is a graduate of Boreal Forest Archaeology and Cultural Anthropology. She deeply understands the chemical nature of plants, as well their spiritual purpose. We talk about the chemical benefits of plant medicine and the stories they tell. We talk about spirituality and science. We talk about personal responsibility and agency. And most importantly, we talk about the complexity of life, nature and God.

Today's sponsors:

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign, a wellness membership to move us forward in a world gone wild. Mental health practices to keep you grounded. Physical practices like yoga and weight training to make yourself really freaking healthy and inspirational community workshops that will inspire creativity and motivation including business, financial preservation, freedom systems, nutrition, homesteading and more.

Get on the waiting list and save 50% off your membership for a limited time only. Register here. https://mailchi.mp/35b0ef647bf0/thesovereign

Joint pain and inflammation? Hair loss and wrinkles? Glow liquid collagen to the rescue. Glow is the only type 1 liquid collagen on the market with high impact nutraceuticals like biotin guaranteed to help your body, hair and joints.

Shop here

http://www.tranont.com/karlatreadway

Need a gut reset? Purium products are the greenest cleanest superfood supplements on the market and my personal favourite. Try the 30 day ultimate lifestyle transformation to reset your gut, lose weight and detox glyphosate (roundup) from the body. Live vibrant and free and save 25% using code JOY25

https://ultpack.com?giftcard=JOY25