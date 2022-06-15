Ep.16 Race Consciousness, Cancel Culture and Finding Our Humanness with Ada Akpala

Ada Akpala brings a different voice to the conversation about race and identity politics. She is an advocate for self expression and freedom of speech and seeks to find the humanness in everyone. Ada challenges mainstream beliefs and narratives in relation to racism and racial disparities in the western world. She aims to inspire people and expose them to new and different perspectives and include those who are normally excluded from the conversation due to being the “wrong” race, gender or nationality.

You can find Ada on instagram @itsadaakpala and @differentvoiceinitiative

and on her website http://www.differentvoice.uk/

