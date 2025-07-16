Ep.159 Mark Carney's Conflicts of Interest Exposed

In this episode of the Sovereign CEO Podcast, Karla Treadway delves into the controversial political figure Mark Carney, exposing the numerous conflicts of interest that have emerged during his campaign. Treadway critiques Carney's public persona as a responsible banker while revealing the discrepancies between his claims and the reality of his financial entanglements. The discussion highlights the implications of these conflicts on public trust and the perception of political integrity in Canada. Follow me on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email Join my FREE business builders community for online coaches! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault Start building your dream freedom business here: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call