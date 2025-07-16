The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

Ep.158 Censorship in Canadian Media: A Wake-Up Call
Ep.158 Censorship in Canadian Media: A Wake-Up Call

Jul 16, 2025

In this episode, Karla Treadway discusses the resignation of Canadian news anchor Travis Dhanraj from CBC, highlighting issues of censorship, editorial independence, and the culture of self-censorship within mainstream media. The conversation emphasizes the importance of independent media and the need for creators to own their platforms and voices in a landscape dominated by legacy media. Treadway calls for action among creators to speak out and build resilient platforms that cannot be silenced. Ready to build a business that no one can take away from you? Check out these free resources: Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email Join my FREE business builders community for online coaches! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault     Start building your dream freedom business here: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo     Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call

