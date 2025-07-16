Ep.158 Censorship in Canadian Media: A Wake-Up Call

In this episode, Karla Treadway discusses the resignation of Canadian news anchor Travis Dhanraj from CBC, highlighting issues of censorship, editorial independence, and the culture of self-censorship within mainstream media. The conversation emphasizes the importance of independent media and the need for creators to own their platforms and voices in a landscape dominated by legacy media. Treadway calls for action among creators to speak out and build resilient platforms that cannot be silenced. Ready to build a business that no one can take away from you? Check out these free resources: Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email Join my FREE business builders community for online coaches! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault Start building your dream freedom business here: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call